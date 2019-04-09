Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Called up from Triple-A
Daza was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
Daza is up to replace David Dahl, who hit the injured list with a core injury. He'll likely fill a bench role, with Raimel Tapia moving into the starting lineup. Daza hasn't done much more than hit for average in the minors, but he's done that quite well, with a career minor-league slash line of .310/.351/.419. The 25-year-old has had years where he's showed off his speed on the basepaths, stealing 31 bases in 2017, but he swiped just four bags last season. He's yet to make his major-league debut and has played just four games at the Triple-A level.
