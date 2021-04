The Rockies will include Daza on their Opening Day roster, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Daza was able to secure a spot as the Rockies' fifth outfielder after supplying an .883 OPS over 44 at-bats during Cactus League play. The 27-year-old possesses high-end speed and could prove to be a useful weapon off the bench, but he's unlikely to find regular starts while at least three of Charlie Blackmon, Raimel Tapia, Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard are healthy.