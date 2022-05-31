Daza went 1-for-1 with a double, four RBI and a run scored Monday against the Marlins.

Daza wasn't in the starting lineup Monday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning with the bases loaded. He delivered the winning runs with a bases-clearing double and later provided insurance with a sacrifice fly in the eighth frame. Daza has only five extra-base hits across 115 plate appearances on the campaign, though he has an excellent .359 average and .409 on-base percentage to go along with 13 RBI and 15 runs scored.