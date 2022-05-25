Daza will start in center field and bat second in Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh.

With Kris Bryant (back) returning to the 10-day injured list after appearing in just three games following his recent reinstatement, Daza looks like he'll get another opportunity to play regularly out of the Colorado outfield. The 28-year-old hasn't shown much involvement in the run game after piling up stolen bases during his minor-league career, but his high-contact approach has thus far translated to quality results at the plate. He enters Wednesday with a .350/.404/.400 slash line across 89 plate appearances.