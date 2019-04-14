Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Heads to bench
Daza is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Daza will move to the bench after going hitless in 11 at-bats while starting three of the last four games. The punchless Rockies offense is still looking for answers at the corner-outfield spot opposite Charlie Blackmon and has yet to settle on a solution while David Dahl (abdomen) is on the injured list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...