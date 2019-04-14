Daza is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Daza will move to the bench after going hitless in 11 at-bats while starting three of the last four games. The punchless Rockies offense is still looking for answers at the corner-outfield spot opposite Charlie Blackmon and has yet to settle on a solution while David Dahl (abdomen) is on the injured list.