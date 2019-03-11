Daza was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Daza was never particularly likely to break camp with the Rockies as he has just 54 Double-A games under his belt. His .306/.330/.461 line for Hartford at that level last season was enough to earn a promotion, and he'll hope to push for a big-league callup at some point later in the year.

