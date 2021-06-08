Daza is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Unless he's used in a pinch-hitting capacity, Daza will put his eight-game hitting streak on hold Tuesday. Daza had started in the last seven of those games, but Garrett Hampson will spell him in center field in the series opener. Colorado is expected to get Trevor Story (shoulder) back from the injured list this week, and his return will leave fewer reps available for Hampson at shortstop. If the Rockies decide to use Hampson more regularly in center field, Daza will lose out on some playing time, though he's made a strong case for himself with a .331 batting average across 153 plate appearances.