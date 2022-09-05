Daza (shoulder) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday and has gone 4-for-12 with a walk, three runs and an RBI through his first three contests.

Daza has picked up two starts in center field and one as a designated hitter thus far during the assignment, which could continue for a few more days while he ramps back up from the dislocated left shoulder that has kept him on the shelf since Aug. 12. Prior to getting hurt, Daza had been filling a near-everyday role in the Colorado outfield, but it's unclear if he'll play extensively once he's activated from the 10-day IL. The Rockies are currently giving looks to rookies Sean Bouchard and Michael Toglia in the outfield alongside Randal Grichuk, Charlie Blackmon and Garrett Hampson while Kris Bryant (foot) remains without a clear timeline for a return.