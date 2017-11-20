Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Joins 40-man roster
Daza was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster Monday.
The move was made to protect Daza from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The 23-year-old outfielder spent all of 2017 with High-A Lancaster, hitting an impressive .341/.376/.466 with 87 RBI and 31 stolen bases in 125 games. While he doesn't hit a lot of homers, he led the California League in hits (177) and batting average (.341) while also knocking 34 doubles and 11 triples. Look for him to open 2018 at Double-A.
