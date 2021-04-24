Daza will start for the third straight game in center field Saturday against the Phillies.

The Rockies will again move Garrett Hampson in to second base, pushing Ryan McMahon to third and Josh Fuentes to the bench. Anyone with a regular role who plays half their games at Coors Field is at least somewhat interesting for fantasy purposes, and Daza has made good contact thus far, hitting .344 through 33 plate appearances. He was never a particularly exciting prospect, but he runs well and makes enough contact to give him some fantasy appeal if he keeps his job.