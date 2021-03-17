Daza went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, one double and three runs in Tuesday's spring win over the Reds.

Daza is competing for a reserve role on the major-league roster during camp this year, and he made a strong case while coming within a triple of the cycle in Tuesday's Cactus League matchup. The 27-year-old is out of options but has impressed during spring training in 2021. Across 14 spring games, Daza has gone 13-for-28 with a home run, three doubles, six runs, four RBI, one stolen base and five strikeouts.