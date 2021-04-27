Daza is not starting Tuesday against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Daza hits the bench after starting six straight games. Coors Field is undoubtedly part of the reason why he's hitting .326 so far this season, but the field isn't going away any time soon, so he should remain useful to fantasy teams in at least one category as long as he remains in a regular role. He deserves a fair amount of the credit for his high average as well, as he's striking out just 13.3 percent of the time. Sam Hilliard gets the start in center field in his absence.