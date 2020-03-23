Rockies' Yonathan Daza: On roster bubble
Daza was on the roster bubble prior to the shutdown, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Harding notes that Daza might be the Rockies' best defensive outfielder, but the question is whether he (and/or Sam Hilliard) would be better off playing every day at Triple-A. Daza hit .414/.438/.552 with zero home runs, zero steals and a 5:2 K:BB in 32 plate appearances this spring.
