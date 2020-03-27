Play

Daza was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

Daza is regarded as one of the better defensive options for the Rockies in the outfield. However, the team opted to send him to the minors where he can be a regular in the lineup. The 26-year-old recorded 105 plate appearances in the majors least season, but looked overmatched while posting a .206/.257/.237 line.

