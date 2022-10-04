site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Out of lineup Tuesday
Daza isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
After his five-game hitting streak was broken Monday, Daza will get a breather Tuesday. Sean Bouchard will take his spot in left field and bat second.
