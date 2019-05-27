Daza was recalled by the Rockies from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Daza was called up in the wake of Charlie Blackmon's (calf) placement on the 10-day injured list. Daza had earned 12 plate appearances with the big league-club earlier this season, though he was hitless. On the other hand, he has experienced significant success at Triple-A through 186 plate appearances -- even considering the friendly hitting environment -- racking up a .366/.403/.576 line across 186 plate appearances.

