Daza went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Brewers.

Daza and Josh Fuentes executed a double-steal in the second inning after both reaching on singles. Daza has 79 stolen bases across six years in the minors, showing modest speed potential. With the Rockies, the 25-year-old has posted a .204/.257/.237 line with three RBI and seven runs scored across 93 at-bats, primarily as a depth outfielder.