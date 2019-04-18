Daza was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

Daza's most recent stint with the Rockies lasted just two days, and the young outfielder failed to make an appearance during that stretch. David Dahl, who was reinstated from injured list in a corresponding move, will take his place on the roster. In three appearances for the big club this year, Daza is hitless with a walk and four strikeouts in 12 trips to the plate.

