Daza was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Daza appeared in a trio of games during his brief stint with the Rockies, going hitless with five strikeouts and one walk in 12 plate appearances. The 25-year-old will return to the minors to continue his development for the time being. Noel Cuevas was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories