Daza went 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored for Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

Daza is currently on a 10-game hitting streak for the Isotopes, a stretch that has seen him hit .447 to bring his average on the season up to a Pacific Coast League-leading .379. It's certainly been a standout campaign for the 25-year-old in PCL play, although he went just 1-for-18 in six games after getting called up by the Rockies earlier this season.