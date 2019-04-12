Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Starting in left field
Daza is batting seventh and will play left field Friday night against the Giants.
Daza went 0-for-4 in his first big-league action of 2019, so he'll look to secure his first base knock in his second start of the season. Raimel Tapia, who's been drawing starts in left field with David Dahl (abdomen) on the injured list, will head to the bench Friday night as a result.
