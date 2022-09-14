Daza will start in left field and bat second in Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

With Kris Bryant (foot) still stuck on the injured list and without a timeline for a return, Daza looks to have some security as the Rockies' everyday left fielder and No. 2 batter. He'll slot into the two hole for the seventh consecutive contest after producing exactly two hits in five of his last six starts. Daza has driven in five runs and has scored eight times during that six-game stretch.