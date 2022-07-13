Daza isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Daza went 0-for-4 with a run and a strikeout during Tuesday's win over San Diego and will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Sam Hilliard, Garrett Hampson and Randal Grichuk are starting in the outfield from left to right.