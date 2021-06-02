Daza will start in center field and bat second Wednesday against the Rangers, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Daza appears to be encroaching on Garrett Hampson's role as the Rockies' primary center fielder. Hampson -- who was on the bench for the previous three games -- will fill in for Brendan Rodgers at shortstop on Wednesday, paving the way for Daza to pick up his fourth consecutive start in center. Daza has reached base in nine of his 13 plate appearances over the past three contests, so he could continue to receive steady work while he's swinging a hot bat.