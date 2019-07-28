Alonso went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 3-2 loss against the Reds on Sunday.

The long ball was his first with the Rockies since joining the team on July 23. Maybe this is a sign of good things to come for Alonso, who has two multiple hit games and two instances of coming through with pinch hits in six games with the Rockies. Overall, Alonso is batting .195 with eight home runs, 30 RBI and 27 runs in 231 at-bats with the White Sox and Rockies this season, but he's 6-for-12 (.500) in Colorado.