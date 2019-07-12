Alonso signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Alonso was let go by the White Sox at the beginning of July, but he quickly found a new home with Colorado and has been assigned to Triple-A Albuquerque. He slashed .178/.275/.301 with seven homers and 27 RBI over 67 games this season with Chicago prior to his release.

