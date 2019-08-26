Rockies' Yonder Alonso: Plates run in loss
Alonso went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 11-4 loss to the Cardinals.
Alonso was making just his seventh start of August while regular first baseman Daniel Murphy received a maintenance day. As a veteran on a non-contending club who is headed for free agency this winter, Alonso is unlikely to see a notable uptick in opportunities over the final few weeks of the season unless Murphy succumbs to an injury.
More News
-
Rockies' Yonder Alonso: Hits first homer with Rockies•
-
Rockies' Yonder Alonso: Two doubles in first start for Rox•
-
Rockies' Yonder Alonso: Earns promotion to big leagues•
-
Rockies' Yonder Alonso: Latches on with Colorado•
-
Yonder Alonso: Cut loose•
-
White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Dropped from 40-man roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....