Alonso went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 11-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Alonso was making just his seventh start of August while regular first baseman Daniel Murphy received a maintenance day. As a veteran on a non-contending club who is headed for free agency this winter, Alonso is unlikely to see a notable uptick in opportunities over the final few weeks of the season unless Murphy succumbs to an injury.