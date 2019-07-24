Alonso went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and two runs scored in a 3-2 loss to the Nationals during the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Making his first start for the Rockies and hitting fifth, Alonso scored the club's only two runs on the afternoon. The 32-year-old isn't likely to see consistent action for Colorado, as he doesn't even offer a platoon advantage at first base against LHP over Daniel Murphy, but Alonso can only help his chances for playing time with performances like this.