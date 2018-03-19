Rosscup, who is out of options, could crack the Opening Day roster as a lefty specialist, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

This concept might sound strange given that Colorado already has three other southpaws locked into bullpen roles for 2018 -- long reliever Chris Rusin and setup men Mike Dunn and Jake McGee. However, those three have all proven to be competent against right-handed batters. Rosscup was dominant against lefties last season (.000 BAA, eight strikeouts out of 15 batters faced), but righties batted .563 off of him. Things have been relatively the same this spring. The injury to Carlos Estevez (oblique) could give Rosscup a roster spot to open the season, but his status as a LOOGY largely limits his fantasy value overall.