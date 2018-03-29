Rockies' Zac Rosscup: Lands on 10-day DL
Rosscup (finger) was placed on the 10-day DL on Thursday.
This was seen as a given with Rosscup, as he had been limited toward the end of camp. It's unclear how long he will be sidelined with the left middle finger issue, but he will occupy a low-leverage bullpen role once healthy.
