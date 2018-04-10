Rosscup is dealing with warts on his left middle finger and may need them surgically removed, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The southpaw has received injections to remedy the pain, but it apparently hasn't been working thus far. It's unclear how long surgically removing the warts would sideline him. Rosscup has been out since the end of spring training.

