Rosscup finished the regular season with a 5.14 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP in seven innings with the Rockies.

The southpaw held his own in the month of September, making six scoreless appearances while striking out five batters in that span. The 29-year-old has good strikeout numbers, but with fellow lefties Jake McGee and Mike Dunn ahead of him in the bullpen pecking order, Rosscup seems to be little more than a LOOGY heading into 2018.