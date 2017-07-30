Rosscup was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Rosscup will be recalled to fill the void in the Rockies' bullpen after Jake McGee was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a mid-back sprain. Rosscup was acquired by the Rockies from the Cubs on June 26 and has tossed 9.1 scoreless innings with the Triple-A club this season.