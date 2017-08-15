Play

Rosscup was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

With Kyle Freeland returning returning from a groin injury and starting Tuesday's game, Rosscup was the player moved to make room on the 25-man roster. During his stint with the Rockies, Rosscup only made one appearance, giving up three runs in 0.1 innings of work.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast