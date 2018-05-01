Rockies' Zac Rosscup: Sent to 60-day DL
Rosscup (finger) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Moving Rosscup to the 60-day DL made room for Daniel Castro on the 40-man roster. Rosscup opened the season on the disabled list and has been dealing with warts on his left middle finger. At this point in time it's unclear when he'll be ready to return to action.
