Rockies' Zac Rosscup: Still unable to throw slider
Rosscup (finger) can throw a fastball without pain but still is unable to throw a slider, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Rosscup has been out all season after an apparent blister on his left middle finger turned out to be a wart that required surgical removal. The slider is the lefty's bread and butter, so he likely won't be able to progress into more formal pitching workouts until he's able to get the feel for that pitch back. He's likely at least couple of weeks away from a full return.
