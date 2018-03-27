Rosscup is dealing with a left middle finger issue and will likely open the season on the disabled list, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Specifics regarding the injury remain vague at this point, but there should be an update once the team provides more clarity on the situation. Rosscup was looking to lock down a spot in the Rockies' Opening Day bullpen out of camp, but now it appears that Antonio Senzatela will fill the team's final bullpen spot, at least until Rosscup is healthy.