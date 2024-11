The Rockies selected Veen to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Veen began 2024 with Double-A Hartford but received a promotion to Triple-A Albuquerque in late August, where he slashed .220/.281/.476 with six homers and 15 RBI over 92 plate appearances. He will most likely return to Albuquerque to begin the 2025 campaign, though a hot start in the minors could allow him to quickly join a Rockies lineup that posted just a .639 OPS away from the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field last season.