Veen (back/hand) was reinstated from Double-A Hartford's 7-day IL on Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

A lower-back strain sent Veen to the IL in early June, though his stay was extended by a left hand injury he sustained later in the month. Now fully recovered, the 22-year-old outfielder will look to continue his strong season (.326/.418/.568 in 110 PA) in pursuit of a promotion to Triple-A Albuquerque.