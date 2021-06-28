Veen went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI, a run and two stolen bases Sunday in Low-A Fresno's 8-7 win over Visalia.

When the Rockies selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in last summer's draft, Veen was touted mostly for his plus raw power and advanced approach at the plate, he's made his biggest impact on the basepaths in his first season of professional ball. Through 44 games and 202 plate appearances, Veen has already swiped 24 bags, though he's been thrown out seven times. The 19-year-old Veen will likely sacrifice more speed for power as he matures into his 6-foot-4, 190-pound frame, but his strong all-around skill set coupled with the fact that the Rockies boast the majors' most hitter-friendly home park makes him an intriguing player to track in dynasty leagues.