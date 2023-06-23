Veen underwent surgery to repair tearing and fraying in a ligament in his left hand on Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Veen has been dealing with the injury for almost a calendar year, though he was playing through the issue in an effort to reach the majors in 2023. That's now out of the question as his campaign is over, though the injury provides context as to why he was able to hit only .209/.303/.308 across 201 plate appearances at Double-A Hartford. Assuming he returns to health as expected, Veen has a realistic chance to reach the majors in 2024.