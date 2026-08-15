Rockies' Zac Veen: Clubs homer Friday

Veen went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 5-2 win over the Giants.

Veen has homered in both of his games in the majors this season, and they've both come on the road. The outfielder hasn't been unleashed for an everyday role yet, but he looks poised to settle into a strong-side platoon role in right field along with Jordan Beck. Veen batted .327 and slugged .635 over 100 games with Triple-A Albequerque this year prior to his call-up, and his favorable home park in the majors could allow him to maintain plenty of power if he plays regularly down the stretch.