Veen could make his big-league debut in the second half of the 2023 season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Veen closed the 2022 season in Double-A Hartford, and he's likely to start the 2023 campaign at the same level. However, he has drawn positive reviews from the organization after putting on muscle during the offseason and showing an improved swing in the Arizona Fall League. Though a small sample, Veen did struggle upon his promotion to Hartford, as he posted only a .177/.262/.234 line across 141 plate appearances.