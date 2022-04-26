Veen was named the Northwest League Player of the Week on Monday for his production with High-A Spokane, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Veen collected nine hits across 19 at-bats, tallying three doubles, one home run, three RBI and two walks across five games to earn the honors. Despite the impressive week, Veen has struck out at 35.1 percent clip across 57 plate appearances to begin the season, and he has struck out at least once in 12 of his 13 games. At just 20 years old, it's not particularly surprising that Veen still has holes in his game, and he still possesses a promising fantasy skill set highlighted by his ability to both hit for power and provide stolen bases.