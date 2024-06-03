Veen is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Hartford with a lower-back strain, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Veen hasn't played since May 18. He is currently at the Rockies' spring training complex in Arizona and is doing some, but not all, baseball activities. It's not clear when the 22-year-old might return. Veen was performing well at Hartford before getting hurt, slashing .326/.418/.568 with five homers and nine steals over 28 games. He also missed a large chunk of the 2023 season at Hartford with a hand injury.