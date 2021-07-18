Veen went 5-for-6 with a home run two walks, five runs and three RBI for Low-A Fresno between the team's doubleheader games Saturday versus Stockton.

In his first season in the professional ranks, Veen has made his biggest impact on the bases (27-for-37 success rate on stolen-base attempts) and with his on-base skills (.396 OBP), but the 6-foot-5, 200-pound outfielder's plus raw power is finally beginning to show up in games. After leaving the yard only four times in his first 57 games with Fresno, Veen has matched that total over the club's past four contests. Veen should be in line for a promotion to High-A Spokane before season's end.