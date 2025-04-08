The Rockies recalled Veen from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

He'll be taking over the spot on the 26-man active roster that previously belonged to outfielder Jordan Beck, who was optioned to Triple-A on Monday. Though Veen's elevated strikeout rates in the upper levels of the minors create some concern about his ability to uphold a useful batting average in the majors, the 23-year-old brings plus speed to the table to go with decent power. After producing a 118 wRC+ over 21 games at Albuquerque in 2024, Veen had taken his performance to another level early on this season, slashing .387/.472/.677 over 37 plate appearances. He'll vie with fellow left-handed hitters Nick Martini and Mickey Moniak for one of the two starting roles available in the corner outfield.