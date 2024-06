Double-A Hartford sent Veen (back) to the Rockies' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate Monday to begin a rehab assignment.

Veen didn't play Monday but should soon see game action in the ACL as he looks to regain his rhythm at the plate after being shut down since May 18 with a back strain. Before Hartford placed him on its 7-day injured list, the outfield prospect was slashing .326/.418/.568 with five home runs and nine stolen bases over 110 plate appearances on the season.