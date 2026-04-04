The Rockies reinstated Veen (knee) from the injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque.

A bruised knee prevented Veen from playing during the second half of the Cactus League, but he was cleared to begin playing in rehab games Wednesday and has since gone 1-for-11 with five strikeouts. Although he's now fully healthy, the Rockies will keep him in the minors a bit longer and give him a chance to get back on track at the plate before he receives another look in the bigs.