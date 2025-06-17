Veen (ankle) resumed playing in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Friday and has gone 2-for-7 with four walks, two runs and one RBI in three games since rejoining the lineup.

Veen hasn't played for Triple-A Albuquerque since May 22 after suffering a sore ankle, but rather than going on the 7-day injured list, he was instead assigned to the ACL for his rehab program. Now that he's been playing in games again, Veen could soon make his way back to Albuquerque. After being optioned to Triple-A following a two-week stint in the big leagues in April, Veen slashed a meager .224/.277/.342 with one home run and one steal in 19 games before going down with the ankle injury.